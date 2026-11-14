Looking for a loyal friend in Georgetown? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Great Dane / Australian Shepherd mix

Great Dane / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee)

(no adoption fee) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Georgetown, TX)

About Marleigh:

Marleigh has been with her current family since she was about 6 months old. Their young child is allergic, so they are sadly looking to rehome her. She’s described as a good dog with a few silly, mischievous moments — like sneaking bread off the counter when you’re out of the house.

She’s not high energy and would do well with a family that enjoys cuddle time and can give her the basics: love, routine, and a comfy place to relax.

👉 Meet Marleigh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique

Contact: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique (Georgetown, TX)

Firehouse is a young, medium-sized mixed breed girl with a striking white-and-black coat. She’s waiting at WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique for a family who can give her guidance, playtime, and a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Firehouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique

Contact: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique (Georgetown, TX)

Blake is a young, medium-sized mixed breed boy with a sleek black coat. He’s ready for someone who can help him grow into a confident, well-mannered companion.

👉 Meet Blake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique

Contact: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique (Georgetown, TX)

Buffy is a young puppy with a sweet brown-and-tan coat. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and lots of love to help her grow into a happy adult dog.

👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique

Contact: WCRAS Red Poppy Adoptique (Georgetown, TX)

Paul is a young, medium-sized mixed breed boy with a handsome white-and-brown coat. He’s looking for a home that can offer structure, play, and kindness.

👉 Meet Paul and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Georgetown, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links with friends, family, or on social media can help them find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.