Looking for a tiny new friend to join your family? These adoptable kittens in Georgetown, TX are waiting at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Noelle Kringle is a darling black kitten who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful youngster to your life, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Noelle Kringle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Carol Newman is a sleek black beauty in a tiny package. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with her new family as she grows.

👉 Meet Carol Newman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Summer Blush has a warm, soft coat and that classic kitten charm. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Summer Blush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Blue Cornflower is a bright little orange boy with a big future ahead of him. He just needs a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Blue Cornflower and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Georgetown, TX, consider visiting Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to meet these kittens in person and talk with staff about the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.