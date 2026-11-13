Georgetown’s food scene is busy and growing, especially around senior living and quick-service spots. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced work and serving people.

Employer: Park Place Care Center

Park Place Care Center Location: Georgetown, TX

Georgetown, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals for residents in a care center, keep the kitchen clean, and handle food safely. This one stands out for its strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help) and a steady, team-focused setting.

Employer: Grand Living

Location: Georgetown, TX

Georgetown, TX Type: Full-time (PTO also available for part-time)

(PTO also available for part-time) Salary: Not listed

Cook from-scratch dishes in an upscale senior living community, working closely with the Executive Chef. This role is appealing if you want scratch cooking, free employee meals (eligibility rules apply), strong PTO, and a 401(k) with company match in a high-end environment.

Employer: Subway® (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Georgetown, TX

Georgetown, TX Type: Full-time or part-time (varies by location)

Full-time or part-time (varies by location) Salary: Not listed

Run daily operations at a Subway restaurant: lead the team, manage inventory and cash, keep the store clean, and support local marketing. Good fit if you have 2+ years restaurant experience, like leading people, and want perks like brand discounts and scholarship opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.