Georgetown’s dental scene is busy right now, and a few local offices are growing their teams. If you like patient care and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Central Texas Oral Surgery and Dental Implants

Central Texas Oral Surgery and Dental Implants Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00–4:30, Fri 8:00–3:00, no weekends

Highlights: Mix of clinical assisting and front office work, so you can grow beyond the back office. Strong benefits including PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, 401(k) with match, production and retention bonuses, dental benefits, and maternity leave. Must have a current Texas RDA; oral surgery experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Smile Haus

Smile Haus Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour

Highlights: Front desk role focused on treatment plans, scheduling, insurance verification, and patient support. Great if you have 2+ years in a general dentist office and love customer service. Offers 401(k) with match, dental insurance, employee discount, and PTO.

Employer: Smile Haus

Smile Haus Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour

Highlights: Hands-on clinical role with a fast-paced, team-focused office. Requires 2+ years of dental experience and a current X-ray/Radiology license; Dentrix experience is a plus. Offers 401(k) with match, PTO after 1 year, employee discount, and performance-based bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—dental offices in Georgetown are hiring often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.