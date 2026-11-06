🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Georgetown, TX

Looking for a loyal buddy to join your family in Georgetown, TX? These adoptable dogs at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Location: Georgetown, TX

Beast is a handsome black-and-white medium-sized mix who’s waiting patiently for his new person. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with you.

👉 Meet Beast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Location: Georgetown, TX

Almond Joy is a young, tan medium-mix pup with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re ready to guide a younger dog and enjoy playtime, training, and walks, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Almond Joy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

Location: Georgetown, TX

Blake is a sleek black young dog who’s ready for a fresh start. He’s a medium-sized mix, a great size for many homes and lifestyles.

👉 Meet Blake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Georgetown, TX, consider visiting Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person and see who connects with you. You could be the reason one of them finally gets to go home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.