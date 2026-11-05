🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Roles Around Georgetown, TX

Manufacturing is busy in and around Georgetown, TX right now, especially with data center and electronics work. If you like hands-on problem solving and fast-paced floors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ZT Systems (a Sanmina Company)

ZT Systems (a Sanmina Company) Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to technical resource on the production floor, helping fix process issues, support new product launches, and keep quality and safety on track. Great fit if you have 2+ years in electronics or high-volume manufacturing, like troubleshooting, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: TSS, Inc (Total Site Solutions)

Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, with bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a team building data center solutions, keep production on schedule, and work closely with customers and internal teams. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in a manufacturing supervisory role, know lean/continuous improvement, and want solid benefits like 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, and disability coverage.

Employer: TSS, Inc (Total Site Solutions)

Location: Round Rock, TX (short drive from Georgetown)

(short drive from Georgetown) Type: Full-time, shift-based, on-site

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role installing and configuring server racks and network gear, doing basic equipment maintenance, and helping hit production targets. Good match if you’ve worked in production before, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like hardware, cable management, and troubleshooting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.