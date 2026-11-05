🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Vet Openings Around Georgetown, TX

Healthcare hiring is steady around Georgetown, TX right now, from in-home autism support to urgent care and vet medicine.

Here are several solid roles worth a quick look this week:

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Georgetown, TX (travel to client homes, up to ~45 minutes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27/hour depending on degree, plus $2/hour in-home premium

Work 1:1 with kids (18 months–12 years) with autism in their homes, Monday–Friday, with set treatment blocks and guaranteed full-time hours. Bachelor’s degree required, but no ABA experience needed—there’s paid training, RBT certification help, mileage reimbursement, student loan contributions, strong health benefits, and regular raise opportunities.

Employer: Ascension Seton – Rivery Georgetown

Location: Georgetown, TX (travel between Georgetown, Round Rock & Westlake)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Schedule: Mon–Sat 8 AM–8 PM, Sun 9 AM–5 PM (clinic hours; specific shifts vary)

Join Ascension’s urgent care team doing rooming, vitals, procedures support, and patient flow. Comes with comprehensive medical/dental/vision, employer-matched 403(b), PTO and holidays, tuition support, and strong mental health and family benefits. Requires BLS and a recognized MA certification within 6 months of hire.

Employer: Ascension Seton – Rivery Georgetown

Location: Georgetown, TX (travel between Georgetown, Round Rock & Westlake)

Type: PRN / Part-time

Schedule: About one shift per week, within Mon–Sat 8 AM–8 PM, Sun 9 AM–5 PM

Same urgent care setting and duties as the full-time CMA, but with flexible PRN hours—good if you want to keep your skills fresh without a full schedule. Includes 403(b), well-being support, and requires BLS plus an approved MA certification within 6 months.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Georgetown, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Ideal for vets who want clinical autonomy with the backing of a larger network. You get comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid maternity leave, CE allowance with paid days off, mentorship and leadership tracks, and company-paid professional liability coverage.

Employer: Ascension – Westlake Urgent Care

Location: West Lake Hills, TX (easy drive from Georgetown)

Type: PRN / Part-time, Days

Schedule: Clinic hours Mon–Sat 8 AM–8 PM; Sun 9 AM–5 PM

PRN imaging role doing diagnostic X-rays, contrast administration, and equipment quality checks in an urgent care setting. Requires ARRT Radiography and Texas Medical Radiologic Technologist credentials plus BLS. Includes 403(b), and access to Ascension’s well-being and support programs.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.