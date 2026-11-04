🚌 Georgetown, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Georgetown’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options for both new CDL drivers and seasoned owner-operators. Here are a few solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TurboShip Logistics LLC

TurboShip Logistics LLC Location: Based in Houston, TX (relocation from Georgetown, TX preferred)

Based in (relocation from preferred) Type: Full-time (plus part-time and seasonal options mentioned)

(plus part-time and seasonal options mentioned) Pay: $150 – $250 per day, or $1.40 – $1.50 per stop (up to 200 stops/day)

Use your own vehicle (any size) to deliver small to midsize packages with very flexible day shifts, 7 days a week. Weekly direct deposit, lots of hours, and pay per stop means the more you deliver, the more you earn.

Employer: Not listed (regional carrier with 20+ years in trucking)

Not listed (regional carrier with 20+ years in trucking) Location: Georgetown, TX (must live within 50 miles)

(must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,200 – $1,600 per week ($63K – $83K/year, 55¢–65¢ CPM)

Great for new CDL-A holders: no experience required, home once a week, and 100% no-touch dry freight around Central Texas. You’ll drive 2022+ automatic trucks, get benefits after 30 days, and have 24/7 dispatcher support.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Hiring in Georgetown, TX and across the Lower 48

Hiring in and across the Lower 48 Type: Owner Operator, OTR (Solo & Team)

Pay: $275,000 – $325,000+ per year (guaranteed $5,000/week worked, many earn $5,500–$6,500+/week)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events across North America. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits, and a fuel price guarantee; passport is required for U.S./Canada runs.

If something here fits your skills and lifestyle, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.