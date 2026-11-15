Georgetown has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at Saint Frances Animal Center and could be your next best friend.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center

Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306

Seamus is a handsome black-and-white adult mixed-breed dog looking for a stable, loving home. His medium size makes him a good fit for many families and living spaces.

👉 Meet Seamus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center

Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306

Minnie is a young puppy with a beautiful multi-toned coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center

Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306

Frost has a striking gray-and-white coat and a calm adult presence. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Frost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center

Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306

Stewie is a young, chocolate-colored mixed-breed dog with lots of life ahead of him. He’s looking for a family who can give him time, training, and affection.

👉 Meet Stewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Georgetown, SC, consider visiting Saint Frances Animal Center or giving them a call at (843) 546-0780 ext.306 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.