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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Georgetown, SC
Georgetown has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at Saint Frances Animal Center and could be your next best friend.
Seamus
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center
- Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306
Seamus is a handsome black-and-white adult mixed-breed dog looking for a stable, loving home. His medium size makes him a good fit for many families and living spaces.
👉 Meet Seamus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange or chestnut
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center
- Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306
Minnie is a young puppy with a beautiful multi-toned coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frost
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center
- Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306
Frost has a striking gray-and-white coat and a calm adult presence. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Frost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stewie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Saint Frances Animal Center
- Phone: (843) 546-0780 ext.306
Stewie is a young, chocolate-colored mixed-breed dog with lots of life ahead of him. He’s looking for a family who can give him time, training, and affection.
👉 Meet Stewie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Georgetown, SC, consider visiting Saint Frances Animal Center or giving them a call at (843) 546-0780 ext.306 to learn more about these dogs and schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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