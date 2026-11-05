🏥 Georgetown, SC Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Patient-Facing Roles

Healthcare is busy in Georgetown, SC right now, with front-line and support roles open in clinics and hospital settings. If you like helping patients and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Georgetown, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, dental insurance, PTO, paid training, employee discount, free parking, advancement opportunities

Split role at a dental office: you’ll greet patients, handle scheduling and records, and may help with basic clinical tasks. Good fit if you have front desk or medical office experience and want steady hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Tidelands Health

Location: Georgetown, SC

Type: Full-time, day shift (8 hours)

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on clinic role with the region’s largest health system. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections/meds with provider OK, do EKGs, draw blood, and handle prior auths, referrals, and payments. Best for certified MAs with a few years of patient-facing experience who want a busy, team-based setting.

Employer: Tidelands Health

Location: Georgetown, SC

Type: PRN/Part-time, day shift (12 hours)

Pay: Not listed

Blend of unit secretary and nursing assistant work on a hospital unit. You’ll answer phones and call bells, update EMRs, help coordinate patient transport, and provide direct patient care under RN supervision. Good option if you have medical terminology or CNA training and want flexible, as-needed shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.