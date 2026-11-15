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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Georgetown, OH
Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, Ohio? These adoptable cats and kittens at Brown County Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Sultan
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Sultan is a tiny orange boy with classic kitten charm, ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Sultan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jafar
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Jafar is a handsome tuxedo kitten who will add a dash of style and fun to your home.
👉 Meet Jafar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rajah
- Breed: Calico
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Rajah is a beautiful calico baby with striking colors, looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Rajah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Iago
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Iago is another adorable orange kitten, ready to bring kitten energy and cuddles into your life.
👉 Meet Iago and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buttercup
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Buttercup is a young tortoiseshell beauty, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of life and curiosity.
👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wesley
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Wesley is a fluffy orange tabby youngster who would love a home where he can play and relax by your side.
👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angelina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Angelina is a classic brown tabby girl, a great choice if you want a young cat who’s already past the baby stage.
👉 Meet Angelina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sienna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Brown County Humane Society
- Contact: (937) 378-3457
Sienna is a soft gray beauty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Sienna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Brown County Humane Society at (937) 378-3457 or click through to their listings to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.