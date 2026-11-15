Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, Ohio? These adoptable cats and kittens at Brown County Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Sultan is a tiny orange boy with classic kitten charm, ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Sultan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Jafar is a handsome tuxedo kitten who will add a dash of style and fun to your home.

👉 Meet Jafar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / Dilute Calico

Calico / Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Rajah is a beautiful calico baby with striking colors, looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Rajah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Iago is another adorable orange kitten, ready to bring kitten energy and cuddles into your life.

👉 Meet Iago and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Buttercup is a young tortoiseshell beauty, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of life and curiosity.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Wesley is a fluffy orange tabby youngster who would love a home where he can play and relax by your side.

👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Angelina is a classic brown tabby girl, a great choice if you want a young cat who’s already past the baby stage.

👉 Meet Angelina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Brown County Humane Society

Contact: (937) 378-3457

Sienna is a soft gray beauty looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Sienna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Brown County Humane Society at (937) 378-3457 or click through to their listings to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.