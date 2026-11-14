Healthcare hiring is steady in Georgetown, Ohio, with options for both hands-on caregiving and nursing leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Help at Home

Help at Home Location: Georgetown, OH (in-home care in the community)

(in-home care in the community) Salary: $15–$17 per hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Type: Full-time and part-time options

Flexible caregiving role helping clients stay safe and independent at home. Paid training, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, mileage reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Must be 18+, have a driver’s license, reliable car, and meet basic health and background checks. STNA or related experience/training required.

Note: This same job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position with Help at Home, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: State of Ohio – Veterans Services Georgetown

Location: 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, OH 45121

Salary: $44.38 per hour (starting at bottom of range)

(starting at bottom of range) Type: Permanent, full-time, night shift (6pm–6:30am)

Lead and supervise nursing staff in a long-term care home for veterans. Mix of leadership (scheduling, training, quality assurance) and direct patient care. Comes with state benefits: medical, free dental/vision/basic life after eligibility period, paid leave, retirement systems, and education/development options. Requires current Ohio RN license and supervisory/related experience.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—apply soon and follow the instructions on each posting so your application gets full review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.