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Georgetown
🏥 Georgetown, KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Travel Roles
5 days ago
Georgetown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new hospital roles and high-paying travel contracts popping up. Here are a few strong options if you want to stay local or do a short travel stint.
Robotic Obstetrician-Gynecologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This hospital-employed OB-GYN role covers full-spectrum women’s health, from prenatal care through delivery and postpartum. You’ll work with laborists, midwives, and APPs and use robotic surgery in a modern L&D and Level 1 nursery setting.
Robotic Urologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based urology role with both on-campus and outreach clinics, plus access to advanced robotic equipment. Includes pelvic floor reconstruction work and support from experienced APRNs and a well-established clinic team.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – up to $2,381/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)
- Pay: Estimated $2,174–$2,381 per week
13-week hospital contract, 40 hours/week, day shift, starting ASAP. You’ll prep and give radiopharmaceuticals, run nuclear medicine imaging, and work closely with physicians. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.
Certified Surgical Technician – OR
- Employer: Centerpoint Health – Georgetown Community Hospital
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Type: Full-time, Days, On-call
- Salary: Not listed
Join a busy OR team handling a wide range of surgeries. You’ll maintain a sterile field, assist surgeons, perform counts, and handle specimens, with strong support for benefits, tuition assistance, wellness programs, and career growth.
Patient Access Representative – ER Registration
- Employer: Centerpoint Health – Georgetown Hospital
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Wed, Sat, Sun – 6:00 AM–6:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line hospital role collecting demographics, insurance, and payments while greeting patients in the ER. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help, and is a solid entry point if you want to grow in healthcare.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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