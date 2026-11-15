Georgetown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new hospital roles and high-paying travel contracts popping up. Here are a few strong options if you want to stay local or do a short travel stint.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This hospital-employed OB-GYN role covers full-spectrum women’s health, from prenatal care through delivery and postpartum. You’ll work with laborists, midwives, and APPs and use robotic surgery in a modern L&D and Level 1 nursery setting.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based urology role with both on-campus and outreach clinics, plus access to advanced robotic equipment. Includes pelvic floor reconstruction work and support from experienced APRNs and a well-established clinic team.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)

Pay: Estimated $2,174–$2,381 per week

13-week hospital contract, 40 hours/week, day shift, starting ASAP. You’ll prep and give radiopharmaceuticals, run nuclear medicine imaging, and work closely with physicians. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Centerpoint Health – Georgetown Community Hospital

Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time, Days, On-call

Salary: Not listed

Join a busy OR team handling a wide range of surgeries. You’ll maintain a sterile field, assist surgeons, perform counts, and handle specimens, with strong support for benefits, tuition assistance, wellness programs, and career growth.

Employer: Centerpoint Health – Georgetown Hospital

Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed, Sat, Sun – 6:00 AM–6:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital role collecting demographics, insurance, and payments while greeting patients in the ER. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help, and is a solid entry point if you want to grow in healthcare.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.