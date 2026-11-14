Georgetown’s fitness scene is hiring right now, with several front-desk roles that come with gym perks and flexible hours. If you like people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)

Glow Brands (Planet Fitness) Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Part-time, overnight / 3rd shift

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Work the late shift closing the club, helping members at the front desk, answering phones, and keeping things tidy. Comes with flexible schedule, free gym/tanning/spa access, 401(k) with match, daily pay options, and employee discounts.

Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)

Glow Brands (Planet Fitness) Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Front-desk role greeting members, giving tours, signing up new members, and answering questions. Good fit if you’re 16+, upbeat, and want flexible hours, free gym access, discounts, and a casual dress code.

Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)

Glow Brands (Planet Fitness) Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time, overnight / 3rd shift

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Full-time night shift closing the club, handling front desk tasks, and supporting members. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 7 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, daily pay, free gym/tanning/spa, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.