Healthcare hiring is busy in Georgetown, KY right now, from hospital roles to senior care and high‑tech surgery. If you’re in medical or patient care, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide robotics‑assisted surgical care in a community practice, from consults through post‑op follow‑up. Good fit if you’re an experienced surgeon who wants advanced tech plus close, team‑based patient care.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead screening and diagnostic mammograms in a fast‑paced setting, with a focus on image quality and radiation safety. You’ll support patient education and work with a team serving underserved populations.

Employer: Goodworks Unlimited

Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY Type: Part-time (full‑time and PRN also mentioned)

(full‑time and PRN also mentioned) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Night‑shift role helping seniors with daily living, social activities, and safety in an assisted living setting. Good for CNAs or caregivers who enjoy close relationships with residents and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Goodworks Unlimited

Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY Type: Part-time & Full-time Nights (7p–7a)

Salary: Not listed

Provide medication administration, basic assessments, and ADL support for residents with dementia. Offers health, dental, vision, and paid time off, plus a steady night schedule.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1001 Cherry Blossom Way, Georgetown, KY

1001 Cherry Blossom Way, Georgetown, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week; prorated for other schedules)

Community‑focused pharmacy role where you’ll dispense, counsel, and give immunizations while leading customer service in the pharmacy. Comes with broad health, financial, PTO, and education benefits through Walmart.

Employer: Centerpoint Health – Georgetown

Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY Type: Full-time (3x12s, 7p–7:30a, rotating weekends)

(3x12s, 7p–7:30a, rotating weekends) Salary: Not listed

Overnight role running sleep studies, scoring results, and educating patients on sleep disorders. Includes comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and professional development.

Employer: Centerpoint Health – Georgetown

Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY Type: Full-time, Days, On‑call (schedule TBD)

(schedule TBD) Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by maintaining a sterile field, passing instruments, and handling specimens. Role comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, disability coverage, 401(k) with match, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or flexible shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.