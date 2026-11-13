Georgetown’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like active work, steady hours, and clear routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Minova Global

Minova Global Location: Georgetown, KY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Highlights: Lab-style quality role in a powder-based manufacturing plant. You’ll test raw materials and finished products, document results, and work closely with production to catch issues early. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with basic math and computers, and like a clean, organized work area.

Employer: Minova Global

Minova Global Location: Georgetown, KY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Highlights: Hands-on production job making resin and powder products used in mining and ground support. You’ll run equipment, handle materials, inspect product, and help with packaging and palletizing. Great if you want steady factory work, can be on your feet, and don’t mind overtime when needed.

Employer: Minova Global

Minova Global Location: Georgetown, KY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Highlights: Solo quality role on nights, testing resin products that go into ground-support systems. You’ll run tests, log data, and flag any abnormal results to production and quality leaders. Good for night owls who like quiet shifts, clear procedures, and working independently.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Georgetown, KY – 1101 Cherry Blossom Way

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift

Pay: Base $21.11 + $1.00 shift differential = $22.11 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:15 PM – 2:00 AM , mandatory overtime & some Saturdays

, mandatory overtime & some Saturdays Highlights: Forklift role in a busy warehouse, moving and stacking freight with sit-down and other lift trucks. Comes with PTO, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and discounts. Ideal if you’re safety-minded, like equipment work, and can handle a non-climate-controlled environment.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.