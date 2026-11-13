undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Georgetown, KY Engineering: Multiple Contract Roles $22–$40/hr
Georgetown’s auto and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and contract engineering roles are popping up all over. If you like hands-on work, CAD, or robotics, these three openings are worth a look.
Robotics Technician
- Employer: Kaygen, Inc.
- Location: Georgetown, KY (travel up to 75%, including international)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Work on offline/online robot programming, press equipment setup, and troubleshooting in a high-tech production setting. Great fit if you know industrial maintenance, PLCs, servo/VFD drives, and material-handling robots (Fanuc, Yaskawa, ABB, etc.) and don’t mind heavy travel.
Simultaneous Engineer, Contingent Worker (1515541)
- Employer: Toyota North America (via Magnit Direct Sourcing)
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Type: 12‑month Contract
- Salary: $35.00–$40.00/hr + Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)
Join Toyota’s Paint Production Engineering team, leading new model paint SE (Simultaneous Engineering) projects across North American plants. Ideal if you’re proficient in 2D/3D modeling, AutoCAD, Catia, and MS Office, and want project-based work with a major automaker.
Jr. CAD Draftsman (Job Ref #45224)
- Employer: Calance
- Location: Onsite – Georgetown, KY 40324
- Type: 12+ month Contract (W2 only, no C2C)
- Salary: $22.00/hr
Support Toyota’s plant engineering group by updating 2D drawings and 3D building models for facility layouts, utilities, and process equipment. This is 100% onsite, Mon–Fri, with about 50% domestic travel and some overtime; strong AutoCAD plus working knowledge of Revit/Navisworks/Inventor is key.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—contract roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.