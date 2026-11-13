Georgetown’s auto and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and contract engineering roles are popping up all over. If you like hands-on work, CAD, or robotics, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kaygen, Inc.

Kaygen, Inc. Location: Georgetown, KY (travel up to 75% , including international)

(travel up to , including international) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Work on offline/online robot programming, press equipment setup, and troubleshooting in a high-tech production setting. Great fit if you know industrial maintenance, PLCs, servo/VFD drives, and material-handling robots (Fanuc, Yaskawa, ABB, etc.) and don’t mind heavy travel.

Employer: Toyota North America (via Magnit Direct Sourcing)

(via Magnit Direct Sourcing) Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: 12‑month Contract

Salary: $35.00–$40.00/hr + Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)

Join Toyota’s Paint Production Engineering team, leading new model paint SE (Simultaneous Engineering) projects across North American plants. Ideal if you’re proficient in 2D/3D modeling, AutoCAD, Catia, and MS Office, and want project-based work with a major automaker.

Employer: Calance

Location: Onsite – Georgetown, KY 40324

Type: 12+ month Contract (W2 only, no C2C)

Salary: $22.00/hr

Support Toyota’s plant engineering group by updating 2D drawings and 3D building models for facility layouts, utilities, and process equipment. This is 100% onsite, Mon–Fri, with about 50% domestic travel and some overtime; strong AutoCAD plus working knowledge of Revit/Navisworks/Inventor is key.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—contract roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.