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🐱 Sweet Kittens in Georgetown KY Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, KY? These adoptable kittens are waiting at Scott County Humane Society for loving homes.
Sesame
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Scott County Humane Society
- Phone: (502) 863-3279
Sesame is a tiny “adventure cat” who enjoys exploring and even hiking on her harness. She has a head tilt, balance issues, and special dietary needs, so she’ll need a very attentive, dedicated home that can monitor her health and follow her care plan closely. She would also love a home with other cats for company.
👉 Meet Sesame and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hoss
- Breed: American Bobtail / Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $122
- Shelter: Scott County Humane Society
- Phone: (502) 863-3279
Hoss is a young black kitten with American Bobtail and Domestic Shorthair in his mix. He’s still a baby and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can give him plenty of gentle playtime and patience as he learns.
👉 Meet Hoss and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Theo
- Breed: American Bobtail / Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $122
- Shelter: Scott County Humane Society
- Phone: (502) 863-3279
Theo is a brown tabby American Bobtail mix kitten. Like his buddy Hoss, he’s very young and looking for a family who will give him a calm, caring home where he can feel safe and grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Georgetown, KY area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Scott County Humane Society or calling (502) 863-3279 to learn more about these kittens and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.