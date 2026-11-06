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Georgetown

🐱 Sweet Kittens in Georgetown KY Ready for Adoption

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, KY? These adoptable kittens are waiting at Scott County Humane Society for loving homes.

Sesame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ifNp_1GoO6xTC00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby & white
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Scott County Humane Society
  • Phone: (502) 863-3279

Sesame is a tiny “adventure cat” who enjoys exploring and even hiking on her harness. She has a head tilt, balance issues, and special dietary needs, so she’ll need a very attentive, dedicated home that can monitor her health and follow her care plan closely. She would also love a home with other cats for company.

👉 Meet Sesame and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hoss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kv6R0_1GoO6xTC00
  • Breed: American Bobtail / Domestic Shorthair mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $122
  • Shelter: Scott County Humane Society
  • Phone: (502) 863-3279

Hoss is a young black kitten with American Bobtail and Domestic Shorthair in his mix. He’s still a baby and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that can give him plenty of gentle playtime and patience as he learns.

👉 Meet Hoss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Theo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJt7e_1GoO6xTC00
  • Breed: American Bobtail / Domestic Shorthair mix
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption fee: $122
  • Shelter: Scott County Humane Society
  • Phone: (502) 863-3279

Theo is a brown tabby American Bobtail mix kitten. Like his buddy Hoss, he’s very young and looking for a family who will give him a calm, caring home where he can feel safe and grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Georgetown, KY area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Scott County Humane Society or calling (502) 863-3279 to learn more about these kittens and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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