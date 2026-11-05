🏥 Georgetown, KY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Georgetown, KY right now, with options from hands-on patient care to professional clinical roles. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Centerpoint Health (Georgetown Pain and Spine Center)

Centerpoint Health (Georgetown Pain and Spine Center) Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 8a–5p)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a weekday clinic setting supporting pain and spine patients—taking vitals, rooming patients, helping with procedures, and handling basic front-desk tasks. Good fit if you’re a CMA/CCMA/RMA with BLS who wants strong benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Centerpoint Health – Georgetown

Lifepoint Health / Centerpoint Health – Georgetown Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Part-time (acute care; schedule notes full-time M–F with holidays/weekends as needed in posting)

(acute care; schedule notes full-time M–F with holidays/weekends as needed in posting) Salary: Not listed

Provide evaluation and treatment for swallowing and speech-language needs in an acute care hospital setting. Ideal if you have a Master’s in SLP, KY license, and BLS, and want solid benefits, CE support, and a hospital team environment.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Georgetown, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established outpatient primary care practice focused on adult internal medicine. Open to board-certified or board-eligible physicians, including those in training, with mentorship available and EMR (Athena) already in place.

Employer: 2nd Home Adult Health Care

Location: Georgetown, KY (in-home, in person)

Type: Part-time (posting text also mentions full-time; confirm with employer)

(posting text also mentions full-time; confirm with employer) Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per year (listed in posting; amount seems low, verify with employer)

Support clients at home with bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, meals, errands, and appointments. No experience required—training provided—good for someone compassionate who can pass background/drug checks and, if driving clients, has a valid license, insurance, and reliable car.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles can move quickly. Share this with a friend in Georgetown who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.