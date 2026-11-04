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Georgetown
💰 How to pay your 2026 Georgetown property taxes
3 days ago
💰 Ways to pay your 2026 Georgetown property tax
You can now take care of your 2026 property taxes in several ways:
- Online: Use OpenGov to view and pay your bill.
- In person / by mail / by phone: Pay through the City Clerk's Office.
If you own property in Georgetown, KY, pick the option that works best for you and make sure your 2026 taxes are paid on time.
More Info: Alert Center • 2026 Property Tax Information
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.