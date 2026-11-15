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🐱 Sweet Georgetown Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, DE? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Brandywine Valley SPCA – Georgetown for someone just like you.
Fire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown
- Phone: (302) 856-6361
Fire is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Fire could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Fire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romeo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown
- Phone: (302) 856-6361
Romeo is a young brown/chocolate kitten hoping to win someone’s heart and home. If you’ve been thinking about raising a kitten, Romeo is ready to start his new life with you.
👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sherbet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown
- Phone: (302) 856-6361
Sherbet is a mostly white adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you want a more grown-up companion, Sherbet could be a great match.
👉 Meet Sherbet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Georgetown, Delaware, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown or calling (302) 856-6361 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.