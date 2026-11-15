Looking for a new feline friend in Georgetown, DE? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Brandywine Valley SPCA – Georgetown for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown

Phone: (302) 856-6361

Fire is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Fire could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Fire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown

Phone: (302) 856-6361

Romeo is a young brown/chocolate kitten hoping to win someone’s heart and home. If you’ve been thinking about raising a kitten, Romeo is ready to start his new life with you.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown

Phone: (302) 856-6361

Sherbet is a mostly white adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you want a more grown-up companion, Sherbet could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sherbet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Georgetown, Delaware, please consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - Georgetown or calling (302) 856-6361 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.