Healthcare hiring around Georgetown, DE is steady right now, especially in correctional health and specialty care. If you’re licensed and ready for a change, there are several solid full-time options plus a flexible PRN role.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle Location: Georgetown, DE

Type: PRN / Flexible schedule

Salary: Not listed

This role supports inpatient rehab patients under an OT’s direction. Good fit if you’re a licensed OTA who wants flexible hours and experience with complex, long-term care patients.

Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies

Location: Sussex Community Corrections Center, Georgetown, DE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages, annual bonus, and full benefits)

Lead infection control and staff education in a correctional setting. Ideal for a BSN RN with infection control experience who likes teaching, policy, and keeping systems safe.

(Duplicate listing also at this link: Infection Control / Trainer Educator RN – same role, same employer.)

Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies

Location: Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, DE

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed (includes PTO, 401K with match, annual bonus, and full benefits)

Work as a grievance nurse, meeting with incarcerated patients about care concerns and helping resolve issues with the medical team. Great if you’re an LPN who’s organized, independent, and likes advocacy.

(Duplicate listing also at this link: Full-Time Grievance LPN – same role, same employer.)

Employer: State of Delaware – Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

Location: Georgetown, DE (statewide work)

Type: Full-time, state position (eligible for telework/flexible schedule )

Full-time, state position (eligible for ) Salary: Not listed (includes full State of Delaware benefits)

Perform forensic autopsies, scene investigations, and court testimony to determine cause and manner of death. Requires Anatomic Pathology board certification (or eligibility), DE MD/DO license (or eligibility), and 3+ years in forensic pathology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.