Georgetown has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these sweethearts are at the Brandywine Valley SPCA – ARC and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Gregory is a handsome blue-coated gentleman with a sweet soul and a curious heart. He’s a shy boy who likes to take his time getting to know new people and places, quietly watching the world as he builds confidence. With a patient, understanding family, his gentle nature is sure to shine.

👉 Meet Gregory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Hyacinth is a buff tabby girl who’s affectionate, playful, and curious. She loves attention, exploring, and a bit of adventure, and she has plenty of love to share with her people. She’ll make a fun, loving little companion in her forever home.

👉 Meet Hyacinth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Anthony is a young buff tabby boy with a big personality. He’s outgoing, playful, and curious, always ready to explore and turn anything into a game. If you’re looking for a kitten who loves to be part of the action, Anthony could be your guy.

👉 Meet Anthony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Charlotte is a buff tabby girl with a calm, easygoing nature. She’s mellow and curious, happy to explore at her own pace and bring a quiet brightness to your home. A lovely choice if you want a gentle, peaceful companion.

👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute tortoiseshell (gray/blue mix)

Dilute tortoiseshell (gray/blue mix) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Sophie is a young dilute tortie with a sweet personality and a curious spirit. She loves to explore and discover new things, and her soft coloring matches her gentle charm. She’s ready to grow, play, and share her sweetness with her new family.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Agatha is a buff tabby girl with a gentle spirit and a curious heart. She’s on the shy side and likes to quietly observe as she settles in. With time and kindness, she’s ready to blossom into a loving companion for a patient adopter.

👉 Meet Agatha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute tortoiseshell (gray/blue mix)

Dilute tortoiseshell (gray/blue mix) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Eloise is a dilute tortie kitten with a mellow, sweet nature. She has a calm, loving personality and enjoys peaceful moments and gentle affection. She’s a wonderful choice if you’re looking for a soft, soothing presence in your home.

👉 Meet Eloise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Philip is a handsome buff tabby with a gentle soul. He’s sweet but shy, preferring to take his time in new places and quietly watch as he settles in. With a patient family, he’ll have the chance to truly blossom.

👉 Meet Philip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Colin is another buff tabby gentleman with a sweet soul and a curious heart. He’s a shy boy who may need a little time to come out of his shell, but he loves to quietly take in his surroundings. He’s hoping for a loving, patient home where he can feel safe and confident.

👉 Meet Colin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Kate is an adult orange/red Domestic Shorthair girl waiting for her chance at a forever home. To learn more about her personality and needs, please contact the shelter or visit her online listing.

👉 Meet Kate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Augie is an adorable orange tabby kitten who is sweet, cuddly, and mellow. He loves soaking up affection, cozy naps, and simply being by your side. If you want a snuggly little buddy, Augie may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Augie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Benedict is an adult orange/red Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a home of his own. For full details on his temperament and needs, please reach out to the shelter or check his online profile.

👉 Meet Benedict and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC

Phone: (302) 858-4204

Penelope is a young orange/red Domestic Shorthair kitten ready to find her forever family. Contact the shelter or visit her listing to learn more about her personality and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Georgetown, DE, consider visiting Brandywine Valley SPCA - ARC or calling (302) 858-4204 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.