🏥 Georgetown, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Georgetown, Delaware, with options from hospital rehab to home care and public health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Georgetown

PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Georgetown Location: Georgetown, DE

Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but schedule is flexible PRN)

PRN / Per Diem (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but schedule is flexible PRN) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about flexible hours while working with a diverse inpatient rehab population. Great fit if you have (or want) hospital experience and like the idea of helping chronically and critically ill patients reach better outcomes.

Employer: State of Delaware – DHSS

Location: Adams State Service Center, Georgetown, DE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support the public health clinic with client screening, phone triage, and outreach around communicable diseases. Good match if you like direct client contact, field work, and making a community-level impact with strong benefits from state employment.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4 College Park Ln, Georgetown, DE 19947

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses (per posting)

Lead a busy community pharmacy team while handling clinical work like dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling. Comes with a wide benefits package, performance bonuses, and Walmart-paid education options through Live Better U.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Georgetown, DE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide person-centered nursing care in homes and community settings, from assessments to care plans and medication management. Ideal if you’re an RN who enjoys autonomy, one-on-one care, and supporting patients’ independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.