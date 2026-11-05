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Georgetown
🏥 Georgetown, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Georgetown, Delaware, with options from hospital rehab to home care and public health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – PRN Days | Georgetown Rehab
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Georgetown
- Location: Georgetown, DE
- Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but schedule is flexible PRN)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about flexible hours while working with a diverse inpatient rehab population. Great fit if you have (or want) hospital experience and like the idea of helping chronically and critically ill patients reach better outcomes.
Senior Health Program Representative
- Employer: State of Delaware – DHSS
- Location: Adams State Service Center, Georgetown, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the public health clinic with client screening, phone triage, and outreach around communicable diseases. Good match if you like direct client contact, field work, and making a community-level impact with strong benefits from state employment.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4 College Park Ln, Georgetown, DE 19947
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses (per posting)
Lead a busy community pharmacy team while handling clinical work like dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling. Comes with a wide benefits package, performance bonuses, and Walmart-paid education options through Live Better U.
Registered Nurse (Home & Community-Based Care)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Georgetown, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide person-centered nursing care in homes and community settings, from assessments to care plans and medication management. Ideal if you’re an RN who enjoys autonomy, one-on-one care, and supporting patients’ independence.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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