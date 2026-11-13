⚠️ Public utility board meeting with in‑person, Zoom, and comment options

The Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on December 9, 2026, at 4 PM.

• In person: Board room at 6425 Main Street, Georgetown, CA 95634. The meeting is open to the public. • Zoom (courtesy only): Join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81476655076?pwd=UlZJNEw4eVZ1STJNTHZ5TXFiNGp3Zz09

• Meeting ID: 814 7665 5076

• Passcode: 982328

• Phone: Call 1-669-900-6833 (your phone number will be visible to the Board and public).

Written public comments are due by noon on the day of the meeting:

• Email: ea@gd-pud.org

• Mail: Clerk of the Board, 6425 Main Street, Georgetown, CA 95634

Include the meeting date and agenda item number(s) your comment refers to. Personal information in comments may be public under the California Public Records Act.