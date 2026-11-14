Gentry’s plants are busy, and Simmons Foods is adding more people to their night crews. If you like steady work, cold temps don’t scare you, and you want full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll rotate through several dark meat debone jobs (hanger, trimmer, styler, bone trimmer, box liner, scale/CVP operator, labeler, stacker). This is fast-paced line work in a cold room (34–40°F) with lots of standing and lifting up to 50 lbs; PPE is provided.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

This role covers all stations on the debone line, including cutting breasts and wings, pulling skin, using a saw, loading product, and tray packing. Expect 8–10 hour shifts on your feet in a cold environment, with full protective gear supplied.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll make precise cuts on the shoulder and wing area so the rest of the line runs smoothly, keeping bones out and meat yield high. This is knife work on a loud, cold production line, with constant standing and repetitive arm/hand motion.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate electric or manual pallet jacks to move product between departments, stack materials, and load trailers. You’ll help keep the floor supplied, check for damage, report issues, and need to obtain a company pallet jack license.

If you’re okay with night shifts and cold, fast-paced work, these roles can be a solid way to get into steady manufacturing in Gentry. Click the links, skim the details, and apply if one fits what you’re looking for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.