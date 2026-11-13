Gentry Public Library is taking sign-ups now for its January–May homeschool programs, including a homeschool Science Fair. Registration is required for all programs, and space and supplies are limited, so families are urged to sign up early by calling, emailing, speaking with a librarian, or filling out the online RSVP form: RSVP form. Science Fair guidelines will be shared soon; small demonstrations are allowed, but full experiments, especially those using chemicals or hazardous materials, cannot be performed at the library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gentry Public Library