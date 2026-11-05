🏭 Multiple Simmons Foods Production Openings in Gentry, AR

Manufacturing is steady in Gentry, and Simmons Foods is still hiring for hands-on plant roles. These are active jobs in cold, wet production areas, great if you like staying busy and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Helps keep the debone line running by washing and making totes, handling ice, trash dock work, and other support tasks. Expect 8–10 hours standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in a cold, wet, noisy area with full PPE (hearing, eye, gloves, apron, sleeves, footwear).

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Rotates through dark meat debone jobs like hanger, trimmer, styler, bone trimmer, box liner, scale/CVP operator, labeler, stacker. This is fast, repetitive line work in a 34–40°F room, with lifting up to 50 lbs and constant standing and reaching around loud machinery.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Gentry, AR

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Packs bags of product into boxes by hand, checks counts, and pushes boxes down the line. Very repetitive, on-your-feet work in a wet, loud plant; lifting is lighter (up to 10 lbs), and you’ll use basic math and attention to detail to meet customer specs.

If one of these fits your schedule and comfort level with cold, active work, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.