⚠️ Township board to discuss road, trash, and benefit items Nov. 16

The Genoa Charter Township Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

On the agenda:

Two resolutions to move forward with a Northshore Village Subdivision (Phases 1 & 2) road rehabilitation special assessment project for summer 2027 taxes .

for . A change to the Refuse Special Assessment Roll X0012 , raising the total levy by $1,760.00 to $1,592,580.00 , and adjusting 2026 winter tax bills .

, raising the total levy by to , and adjusting . A proposed 2026–2027 Employee Benefit Plan and related medical benefit plan exemption resolution (Public Act 152 of 2011) .

and related . A resolution honoring Jodie Valenti for service on the Board.

for service on the Board. Review of the 2026–2027 first quarter budget (April–June) .

. A closed session on confidential legal matters involving Latson Partners et al v. Genoa Charter Township and Latson Beck et al v. Genoa Charter Township.

There is public comment at the start of the meeting, limited to three minutes per person.