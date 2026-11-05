🏥 Genoa, NE Healthcare: Multiple PT & Rehab Leadership Roles

Genoa’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—especially if you’re a Physical Therapist. Here are several solid roles, from travel gigs to leadership.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Genoa, NE

Salary: $2,415 per week (travel package, 40 hrs/week)

(travel package, 40 hrs/week) Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 8-hour shifts starting 12/21/2026

This is a travel PT role with steady hours in a therapy setting. Good fit if you like short-term assignments, consistent schedules, and tax-free stipends (amount set after confirmation).

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (hospital-based client)

(hospital-based client) Location: Genoa, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Lead both inpatient and outpatient rehab services (about 70% outpatient / 30% inpatient). You must be a licensed PT in Nebraska and bring leadership experience; in return you get a flexible $12,000 career bonus over 3 years plus a full hospital benefits package.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Location: Genoa, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN, part-time, or full-time

Work across inpatient and outpatient care (about 70% outpatient / 30% inpatient) with flexible scheduling. Open to new grads, and includes a career bonus up to $12,000 over 3 years plus recruiter support to help you land and grow in the role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters can often tweak hours or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.