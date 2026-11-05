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Genoa
🏥 Genoa, NE Healthcare: Multiple PT & Rehab Leadership Roles
3 days ago
Genoa’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—especially if you’re a Physical Therapist. Here are several solid roles, from travel gigs to leadership.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,415/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Genoa, NE
- Salary: $2,415 per week (travel package, 40 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 8-hour shifts starting 12/21/2026
This is a travel PT role with steady hours in a therapy setting. Good fit if you like short-term assignments, consistent schedules, and tax-free stipends (amount set after confirmation).
Director of Rehab – Full Time
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (hospital-based client)
- Location: Genoa, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
Lead both inpatient and outpatient rehab services (about 70% outpatient / 30% inpatient). You must be a licensed PT in Nebraska and bring leadership experience; in return you get a flexible $12,000 career bonus over 3 years plus a full hospital benefits package.
Physical Therapist – PRN / Part-Time / Full-Time
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (hospital setting)
- Location: Genoa, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: PRN, part-time, or full-time
Work across inpatient and outpatient care (about 70% outpatient / 30% inpatient) with flexible scheduling. Open to new grads, and includes a career bonus up to $12,000 over 3 years plus recruiter support to help you land and grow in the role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters can often tweak hours or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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