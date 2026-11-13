In 2024, L.A.-based pop songwriters Michelle Buzz and Lance Shipp began making music on the side as Haute & Freddy. Free from the demands of penning hits for big-name pop stars, they came up with their own quirky sound, and in March 2026, they released their debut album, Big Disgrace. The LP includes the ’80-flavored “Shy Girl,” which has amassed more than 21 million Spotify streams. Buzz and Shipp recently stopped by Genius to explain the meaning of the song, and in the latest episode of Verified, Buzz discusses growing up in conservative household and recalls how others turned her into the shy girl she was never meant to be.

Watch them break down “Shy Girl” line by line above, and don’t forget to subscribe to the Genius YouTube channel.