The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth film in the Hunger Games movie franchise, hits theaters in one week, on November 20. In the meantime, fans of the dystopian series can dig into the new soundtrack album, which offers 29 songs from an eclectic range of artists that includes Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Cure, Whitney Peak, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Violet Grohl, Bella Kay, and Noah Cyrus.

The soundtrack was executive produced by Dave Cobb, known for his work with country artists like Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson.