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Read All The Lyrics To ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)'
By Ken Partridge,8 days ago
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth film in the Hunger Games movie franchise, hits theaters in one week, on November 20. In the meantime, fans of the dystopian series can dig into the new soundtrack album, which offers 29 songs from an eclectic range of artists that includes Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Cure, Whitney Peak, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Violet Grohl, Bella Kay, and Noah Cyrus.
The soundtrack was executive produced by Dave Cobb, known for his work with country artists like Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson.Read all the lyrics to ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album)’ below.
- “The Raven I” Whitney Peak
- “Ash and Snow” Noah Cydrus
- “First in Line” Stephen Wilson Jr.
- “See It Coming” Bella Kay
- “The Wheel” Lizzy McAlpine
- “The Raven II” Whitney Peak
- “Dove Song” Sydney Rose
- “Here Then We’re Gone” Ella Langley
- “Wrestle with God” Madeline Edwards
- “Ruthless (Arena Mix)” Kacey Musgraves
- “No Destination” Billy Vincent
- “The Raven III” Whitney Peak
- “Favor” Gigi Perez
- “But You Wanted More” Hudson Freeman
- “Black Stars” The Smashing Pumpkins
- “Half Alive” McKenna Grace
- “Doing the Best That I Can (Arena Mix)” Stevie Nicks
- “Goose and the Common” Whitney Peak
- “Survive (Arena Mix)” Depeche Mode ft. KÁRYYN
- “Same Blood” Emelie Trahan
- “May Brings Flowers” Kashus Culpepper
- “The Old Therebefore” Scot Greenan
- “Can’t Let You Go” Carter Faith
- “Old Money” Tyler Childers
- “Show Me Where the Ending Starts” Madison Cunningham
- “Deep in the Meadow” Jennifer Lawrence
- “Draw You Out” Noah Kahan
- “Metal Birds” Violet Grohl
- “Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)” The Cure