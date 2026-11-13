U2 are back today with Carnaval de Luz, their 16th studio album, and the LP concludes with “Torn,” a duet with country legend Dolly Parton, whose death back in August shook the world like few celebrity passings can. Dolly recorded her portions of “Torn” in Nashville back in June, and it wound up being her last-ever recorded vocal performance.

“Hope you like what I did,” Parton wrote to U2 after the session, as revealed by a joint Instagram post. “I did quite a few things. Take from it what you want and what you need, but I love the song, and I think it could be something really special. Thanks for including me in your life. I’ve always loved you and always will.”

In a new interview with TODAY, the Irish rockers recall having the idea to work with Dolly and sending her a handful of songs, including one called “Lifelong.” But none of them were quite right, so Dolly suggested “Torn,” something she had started on her own. In the final writing credits, she’s listed alongside U2 and Irish singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid.

”When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song,” U2 frontman Bono told Rolling Stone. “And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now.”

As per Dolly’s website, “Torn” is a “country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.” It’s hard to see how this isn’t a song about America—or the fractious nature of human interactions across the globe at this particular moment in history—and in the first verse, singing softly over guitar and a tranquil drum-machine beat, Dolly feels caught between two sides.

I can’t deny this passion and desire

But I know it has to burn me standing this close to the fire

What am I supposed to do? And how am I supposed to choose?

I love ‘em both and I just feel so torn

I love 'em both and I just feel so torn

Bono steps in for the second verse and describes two parties that can no longer find any common ground.

The glass that frames the picture cracked like ice

The photograph remembers all that we now deny

When halfway seems too far to meet, and across the table too hard to reach

Apples falling from the same tree can roll

On the chorus, Bono and Dolly blend their voices to suggest everyone is the loser in this conflict.

Torn apart these loving hearts

That beat and break the same

We share a house divided

And the blood that fills our veins

Brothers turn to strangers

And sons deny their name

Somebody loses either way

And every heart is torn

Dolly’s pain and disappointment are palpable in the third and final verse. One of the world’s most beloved uniters can’t stand the division.

Hands that used to hold you clenched in fists

Words that used to soothe you cut you into bits

Are you your brother’s keeper now? Or know what you’re fighting for?

Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war

There’s also a country version of the song called “Torn (Kent Wells Version)” that’s headed for country radio.

You can read all the lyrics to “Torn” on Genius now.