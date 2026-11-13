Swedish Iranian R&B singer Snoh Aalegra returns today with Legendary Love, her fourth studio album and first since 2021’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. This time around, Aalegra opted for an ’80s aesthetic, and she collaborated with the likes of Babyface, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers.

Aalegra worked for two years on the project, which was inspired by a relationship with a fellow entertainer she hasn’t named. “I don’t think the greatest love stories are measured by how long they last,” she said in a statement. “They’re measured by who they ask you to become.”

Legendary Love includes the previously released singles “I Love You,”“Karma,”“Just Friends,” and “Warmest Shade Of Blue.”