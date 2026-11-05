That Mexican OT Performs "Apple Bottom" Live

Last month, That Mexican OT released the album Cucuy, his first full-length collection of 2026. The LP includes “Apple Bottom,” an ode to the type of jeans the Texas rapper likes to see his lady wear. Produced by FWDSLXSH and Take a Daytrip, “Apple Bottom” has a woozy, sun-kissed sound that’s somewhere in between country and R&B, and it sounded great when That Mexican OT pulled up and sang it for the Genius cameras.

Watch him perform “Apple Bottom” above, and don’t forget to subscribe to the Genius YouTube channel!