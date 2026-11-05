The Weeknd Sets New Record For Highest-Grossing Tour By Male Artist

The Weeknd kicked off his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour all the way back in July 2022, and he finally wrapped up the trek last night in Kuala Lumpur. Over the course of those four-plus years, the Canadian superstar pulled in $1.3 billion in gross revenue—enough to officially make it the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history. In all, he played 176 shows in 67 cities across 30 countries and 5 continents. He sold more than 9 million tickets.

And Abel Tesfaye did some good along the way. According to a press release, he donated $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, initiatives that support global hunger relief and access to education for children.

In 2023, Tesfaye indicated that he would be retiring the Weeknd moniker after 2025’s Hurry Up Tomorrow album, but during a September show in Stockholm, he indicated that he’d changed his mind.

“I’ll never disappear,” he said, according to Billboard. “I love this too much to ever disappear. I tested retirement a little bit, and I don’t like the way it feels. I said, Imma be here forever with you, I’ll never disappear.”

On October 31, The Weeknd released the single “Hong Kong” as an exclusive in Asia, and it’s already broken numerous streaming records. On the Chinese platform NetEase Cloud Music, it became the biggest first-day debut for a non-Mandarin song in five years.