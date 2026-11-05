🏥 Multiple Geneva, OH Healthcare Roles With Strong Pay & Benefits

Healthcare hiring around Geneva, OH is steady, with options for both bedside care and advanced practice roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a pay bump.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Geneva, OH

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship; 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts , 13‑week contract)

Travel assignment (listed as internship; , , contract) Pay: About $2,053 per week (based on 36 hours; package includes taxable pay + tax‑free stipends, per listing)

Fast‑paced ER role for experienced RNs who like high‑acuity work and strong weekly pay. You’ll triage and treat emergency patients as part of a tight team, with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and travel support.

Employer: Generations Behavioral Health Geneva

Location: Geneva, OH

Type: Full-time & PRN

Pay: Based on experience and schedule (not a flat rate)

Inpatient PMHNP role in a psychiatric hospital setting, doing evals, med management, and ongoing care for patients with behavioral health needs. Good fit if you want team‑based work, a mix of inpatient and outpatient‑style tasks, and you’re comfortable in a fast‑paced psych environment with rotating weekends/holidays.

Employer: PCMA Palliative Medicine – The Rose Program

Location: Geneva, OH (on the road between facilities)

Type: Full-time (part‑time also mentioned)

(part‑time also mentioned) Pay: $120,000 – $140,000 per year

Palliative NP role serving seniors in long‑term care, assisted living, and hospitals. Ideal if you love working with older adults and want meaningful, relationship‑based care plus a strong salary and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Geneva tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.