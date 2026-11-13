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Geneva
Geneva launches November Manager Minute update
11 days ago
The City of Geneva, NY has released its November Manager Minute, a short monthly update that highlights current city work and projects. Residents can follow these monthly updates to stay informed about what the city is working on.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Geneva, NY
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