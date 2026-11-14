Healthcare hiring is busy right now at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. If you want strong benefits and room to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.40 – $27.60/hour

Front-desk style role helping patients check in, schedule, and handle insurance details. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of customer service or medical office experience, can type 40 wpm, and want tuition help, student loan repayment, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $27.60/hour

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours, working with patients on registration, scheduling, and insurance verification. Comes with full Northwestern Medicine benefits, including tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, and annual incentive bonus.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40 – $27.60/hour

Another full-time opening for the same Patient Access role, giving you more than one shot at getting in. Great if you like fast-paced, people-facing work and want career development and cross-training in a hospital setting.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.87 – $56.52/hour

Inpatient PT role with direct patient care, teaching, and process improvement work. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in Physical Therapy, Illinois PT license, and BLS, and you’ll get access to loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, and strong medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $42.01 – $60.91/hour

Same core PT duties as the full-time role, but with a part-time schedule and a higher hourly rate. Ideal if you want hospital experience and flexibility, plus access to pro-rated tuition reimbursement and loan repayment.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL Type: Full-time, Nights (three 12-hour shifts, 7p–7:30a, every 3rd weekend & rotating holidays)

Pay: $34.50 – $55.20/hour

Inpatient RN role on a cardiac telemetry unit, focused on acute care, care planning, and collaboration with the care team. Requires Illinois RN license, BLS, and BSN (or ADN with plan to complete BSN in 3 years), plus offers tuition reimbursement, student loan repayment, PTO, and annual incentive bonus.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.