Geneva’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants hiring for hands-on roles. Good options here if you like working with machines, staying active, and having steady hours.

Employer: Maker's Pride

Maker's Pride Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.30/hr (Tech I) , $34.00/hr (Tech II) + shift differential, annual incentive

, + shift differential, annual incentive Bonus: $1,000–$3,000 sign-on bonus (paid 50% at start, 50% after 90 days)

Hands-on maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic systems and PLC troubleshooting in a food manufacturing plant. You’ll handle preventive and emergency repairs, with benefits in 30 days (medical, dental, vision, 401k, wellness) and multiple shift options (1st, 2nd, 3rd).

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run and adjust bakery packaging equipment, check product quality, and handle washdowns and changeovers in a clean, food-production setting. Good fit if you like working with machines, following clear procedures, and keeping detailed production records.

Employer: INDUSTRIAL HARD CHROME

Location: Geneva, IL, US

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, Mon–Fri (6am–6pm or 6pm–6am)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life, disability, EAP, PTO, referral program

Move and organize heavy parts across receiving, production, and shipping using cranes, hoists, forklifts, and pallet jacks (training provided). Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and being the person who keeps production flowing.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—manufacturing roles in Geneva tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.