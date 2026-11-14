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🐱 Sweet Kittens Ready for Adoption in Geneva, IL
Looking for a new feline friend in Geneva, IL? These young cats are waiting at Kane County Animal Control for a loving home to call their own.
HAYRIDE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kane County Animal Control
- Phone: (630) 232-3555
Hayride is a sleek, all-black baby boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. At this young age, he’s a great age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet HAYRIDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HARVEST
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kane County Animal Control
- Phone: (630) 232-3555
Harvest is a tiny black kitten girl looking for a cozy lap and a safe place to play and grow.
👉 Meet HARVEST and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CORNUCOPIA
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kane County Animal Control
- Phone: (630) 232-3555
Cornucopia is a fluffy, mostly white longhair kitten who will need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet CORNUCOPIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHARM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Kane County Animal Control
- Phone: (630) 232-3555
Charm is a classic brown tabby baby with striking markings, ready to bring some kitten fun into your home.
👉 Meet CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Geneva, IL, please consider visiting Kane County Animal Control or calling (630) 232-3555 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.