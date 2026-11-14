Looking for a new feline friend in Geneva, IL? These young cats are waiting at Kane County Animal Control for a loving home to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kane County Animal Control

Phone: (630) 232-3555

Hayride is a sleek, all-black baby boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. At this young age, he’s a great age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet HAYRIDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kane County Animal Control

Phone: (630) 232-3555

Harvest is a tiny black kitten girl looking for a cozy lap and a safe place to play and grow.

👉 Meet HARVEST and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kane County Animal Control

Phone: (630) 232-3555

Cornucopia is a fluffy, mostly white longhair kitten who will need regular brushing and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet CORNUCOPIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Kane County Animal Control

Phone: (630) 232-3555

Charm is a classic brown tabby baby with striking markings, ready to bring some kitten fun into your home.

👉 Meet CHARM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Geneva, IL, please consider visiting Kane County Animal Control or calling (630) 232-3555 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.