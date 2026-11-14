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📢 Geneva seeks feedback on scaled-back police station plan
📢 Share your say on Geneva’s revised police station plan
Geneva has updated its plan for a new police station and is asking residents for more feedback.
The new concept is smaller and cheaper, including:
- 34% smaller than the original plan
- $20 million in cost savings
- No indoor firing range
- Smaller building by 14,000 sq. ft. and reduced police parking
- Sam Hill Park stays
- One baseball field stays; the City and Park District will look for a new spot for the second field and the skatepark (or similar project)
The new station is still proposed for City-owned property on South Street, next to the Geneva Public Works Facility.
Open houses will be at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St. on:
- Monday, Nov. 30, 5–8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 18, 1:30–4 p.m.
There will be short presentations each hour and City staff to answer questions. A community survey will go out in December. You can also review plans and a tax impact calculator on the City’s website.
More Info: City To Reengage Public On New Police Station Plan...
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