📢 Share your say on Geneva’s revised police station plan

Geneva has updated its plan for a new police station and is asking residents for more feedback.

The new concept is smaller and cheaper, including:

34% smaller than the original plan

than the original plan $20 million in cost savings

in cost savings No indoor firing range

Smaller building by 14,000 sq. ft. and reduced police parking

and reduced police parking Sam Hill Park stays

stays One baseball field stays; the City and Park District will look for a new spot for the second field and the skatepark (or similar project)

The new station is still proposed for City-owned property on South Street, next to the Geneva Public Works Facility.

Open houses will be at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St. on:

Monday, Nov. 30, 5–8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18, 1:30–4 p.m.

There will be short presentations each hour and City staff to answer questions. A community survey will go out in December. You can also review plans and a tax impact calculator on the City’s website.