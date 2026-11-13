Healthcare hiring is steady in Geneva, IL right now, especially in surgery and rehab. If you like hands-on patient care and a tight-knit team feel, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: MedOP Solutions

MedOP Solutions Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts, 4x10)

(four 10-hour shifts, 4x10) Setting: Orthopedic ambulatory surgery center

Work in a busy, well-organized orthopedic surgery center with a Monday–Friday style 4x10 schedule. Ideal if you’re an Illinois-licensed OR RN who likes fast-paced cases and a focused, team-based environment.

Employer: MedOP Solutions

MedOP Solutions Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour shifts, 4x10)

(four 10-hour shifts, 4x10) Setting: Orthopedic ambulatory surgery center

Join a 100% orthopedic OR doing total joints, sports medicine, arthroscopy, and spine. Great fit if you’re a Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) with strong ortho experience who wants steady cases and a tight OR team.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Part-time

Setting: Inpatient rehab within a large health system

Part-time PT role with Northwestern Medicine’s Rehabilitation Services, working directly with inpatients and collaborating across a big, well-known system. Good option if you’re an Illinois-licensed PT looking for flexible hours plus access to strong education and growth opportunities.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.