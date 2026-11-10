📅 Live Louisa May Alcott portrayal at Geneva Library

📅 Louisa May Alcott one-woman show at Geneva Library

Learn about the real life of Louisa May Alcott in a live theatrical performance at the Geneva Public Library District Meeting Room.

Date: Tuesday, November 24

Time: 1:30–2:30 pm

Audience: Adults, 20s & 30s, Seniors

Seats left: 19 (registration recommended)

Actress Debra Ann Miller will portray Alcott using the author’s own letters and journals. You’ll hear about her childhood, work as a Civil War nurse, efforts to support her family, and her fight for equal rights, along with the stories behind Little Women and other writings.

By attending, you consent to possible photos or video for Library use; tell a staff member if you do not want to be recorded.

If you need accommodations, contact the Library or visit https://gpld.org/accessibility.

Register online to save your spot before the remaining 19 seats are gone.