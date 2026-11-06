🏥 Geneva, IL Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Local Openings

Healthcare hiring around Geneva, IL is steady, with options for new grads and experienced advanced practice providers. If you want regular hours and patient-focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Geneva, IL (orientation in Chicago, then Delnor Hospital + telehealth)

(orientation in Chicago, then Delnor Hospital + telehealth) Type: Full-time, days only

Salary: Not listed

Pre-op APP role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Start with weekday orientation downtown, then move to 4x10s at Delnor plus some remote telehealth. Strong fit if you like detailed assessments, patient education, and a big-system benefits package (tuition help, loan support, 401(k) match).

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Full-time or part-time, outpatient (W2, fee-for-service)

(W2, fee-for-service) Salary: Range not listed; generous signing bonus noted

Outpatient psychiatric NP role with adults and kids, focused on medication management and therapy. Offers malpractice coverage, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, parental leave), modern offices, and strong admin support so you can focus on clinical care.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for RNs with under 1 year of experience. You’ll do direct patient care, phone triage, and follow-up on test results in a family medicine setting, with a focus on evidence-based practice and patient education. Great way to start your nursing career inside a large health system.

Employer: Advanced Center for Internal Medicine

Location: Geneva, IL

Type: Up to 40 hours/week, on-site

Up to Pay: $19.00–$23.00 per hour

Small primary care office looking for a friendly, reliable back-office MA who enjoys vitals, injections, phone calls, and patient interaction. MA degree required; new grads welcome, and they also host MA externships. Good fit if you want steady hours and hands-on experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.