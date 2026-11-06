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🏥 Geneva, IL Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Local Openings
Healthcare hiring around Geneva, IL is steady, with options for new grads and experienced advanced practice providers. If you want regular hours and patient-focused work, these are worth a look.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Pre-Op (Full-Time Days)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: Geneva, IL (orientation in Chicago, then Delnor Hospital + telehealth)
- Type: Full-time, days only
- Salary: Not listed
Pre-op APP role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Start with weekday orientation downtown, then move to 4x10s at Delnor plus some remote telehealth. Strong fit if you like detailed assessments, patient education, and a big-system benefits package (tuition help, loan support, 401(k) match).
PMHNP Nurse Practitioner – Outpatient Behavioral Health
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Geneva, IL
- Type: Full-time or part-time, outpatient (W2, fee-for-service)
- Salary: Range not listed; generous signing bonus noted
Outpatient psychiatric NP role with adults and kids, focused on medication management and therapy. Offers malpractice coverage, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, parental leave), modern offices, and strong admin support so you can focus on clinical care.
New Grad Staff Nurse – Family Medicine (Full-Time Days)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine
- Location: Geneva, IL
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for RNs with under 1 year of experience. You’ll do direct patient care, phone triage, and follow-up on test results in a family medicine setting, with a focus on evidence-based practice and patient education. Great way to start your nursing career inside a large health system.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care Clinic
- Employer: Advanced Center for Internal Medicine
- Location: Geneva, IL
- Type: Up to 40 hours/week, on-site
- Pay: $19.00–$23.00 per hour
Small primary care office looking for a friendly, reliable back-office MA who enjoys vitals, injections, phone calls, and patient interaction. MA degree required; new grads welcome, and they also host MA externships. Good fit if you want steady hours and hands-on experience.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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