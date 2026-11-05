🚧 Nov. 5 lane shifts on West State Street for water work

🚧 Lane shifts on West State Street Nov. 5

On Thursday, Nov. 5, crews will be installing a new water service line at 1115 W. State St. (Route 38) in Geneva, and traffic will be affected.

From about 8 a.m. until the afternoon:

Westbound traffic will shift at McKinley Avenue into the inside eastbound lane.

traffic will shift at into the inside lane. Eastbound traffic will be down to one lane near Grant Avenue .

traffic will be down to near . No turns from State Street onto Kaneville Road during construction.

during construction. Drivers on Kaneville Road will still be allowed to turn onto State Street.

Arrow boards, warning signs, and barricades will guide you through the work zone, but you should plan for traffic delays and give yourself extra time.

Questions? Call the Geneva Public Works Department Water Division at 630-232-1551.