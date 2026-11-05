🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Geneva, IL With Flexible Hours

Healthcare hiring is steady in Geneva, IL, especially around Delnor and in-home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient contact and flexible schedules.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Geneva, IL (Delnor campus)

(Delnor campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $1,000 sign-on bonus)

Support breast surgery patients and providers in a busy clinic setting. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with minor procedures, and help keep the clinic running smoothly. Requires BLS and eligibility for a Medical Assistant certification within 6 months.

Employer: ABA Midwest

ABA Midwest Location: Geneva, IL 60134 (clients’ homes)

(clients’ homes) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $31.00/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in their homes, teaching language, social, and self-help skills using ABA plans from a BCBA. Set schedule of Mon/Tues/Thurs/Fri, 3:30–7:30 PM, with paid training, exam fee coverage for RBT, bonuses, and travel stipend.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: Geneva, IL (Delnor Hospital)

(Delnor Hospital) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Three 8-hour day shifts (7:00a–3:30p) per week, every other weekend and rotating holidays

Three per week, and rotating holidays Pay: Not listed

Help patients walk and move safely on the units under the direction of nurses and rehab staff. You’ll focus on ambulation, safety, and basic room upkeep, with access to Northwestern’s broader benefits package. High school diploma or GED required.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.