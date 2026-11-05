📅 Thursday Morning Book Club: The Art Spy (Full)

📅 Thursday Morning Book Club: The Art Spy

This Thursday Morning Book Club meeting is now full.

Registered adults will read and discuss “The Art Spy” by Michelle Young on Thursday, November 19, 10:00–11:30am at the Geneva Public Library District, Conference Room (1st Floor).

You can register and pick up a copy of the book starting October 22 (registration is required and the event is currently full). The Thursday Morning Book Club meets on the third or fourth Thursday of each month at 10am, exploring different genres and titles.

By attending library programs, you consent to possible photography or recording for library promotional use. If you do not wish to be photographed or need accessibility accommodations, please speak with a staff member or visit https://gpld.org/accessibility.