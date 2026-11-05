Cookies with Santa tickets on sale Nov. 13

Emma Knox Kenan Public Library will host its Second Annual Cookies with Santa on Friday, December 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM at the Emma Knox Kenan Public Library. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, with only 30 tickets available at $15 per child and $10 for the third and each additional child, which include entry, a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and a gift from Santa; optional add-ons are a Sibling Photo Voucher (+$3) and Cookies by Kaela Cookie Craft (+$15).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Emma Knox Kenan Library