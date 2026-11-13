A Dementia Caregiver Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month at 1:00 p.m. at the Genesee County Office for the Aging, 2 Bank Street, Batavia. Family members and others caring for someone with dementia, whether new to the role or experienced, are welcome to attend and connect with others for support.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Genesee County Office for the Aging